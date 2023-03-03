Something BIG Hits La Hacienda Stage for One Night Only!

On Thursday, March 16th, the La Hacienda stage (1200 Avenida Central, Lady Lake, FL, 32159) is going to light up with the energy of the Wisconsin Singers’ newest show, Something’s Coming! Since 1967, the top talents from the University of Wisconsin have toured the state and nation, bringing outstanding collegiate entertainment to audiences hungry for live music, stellar song, Broadway-caliber dance, and big band sound. Spending their spring break on the road to put on two spectacular full-length shows at The Villages is the highlight of their season. Performing for Floridian residents, and anyone else who loves pop music, is a rare treat for these collegiates in a state that has temperatures above sub-zero degrees!

What do the Wisconsin Singers do? Well, simply put, they bring audiences along on a musical time travel with song, dance, and big band sound, celebrating the best of rock, pop, jazz, musical theater, and hits from the past fifty years. It’s a toe tapping, dance-in-your-seat, crowd-pleasing full-scale production that is like no other, filled with fun and the kind of energy only the Singers can bring to a stage.

Talented singer/dancers are at the forefront of the stage, while the impressive 8-piece band raises the roof with their own renditions of funk, jazz, and rock hits staged in a way you’ve never seen from a live band. The 90-minute show features more than 40 covers and mashups from artists like Queen and Bon Jovi to Katy Perry and Beyoncé. Movie music lovers will enjoy charts from West Side Story, Footloose, Moulin Rouge, and Disney’s Encanto. And what show from Wisconsin would be complete without some Badger spirit in the form of music from the Camp Randall’s famous Fifth Quarter? For one night, you can become an honorary Wisconsin Badger!

You might expect that these full-time college students come from similar backgrounds and majors, but the true magic of the troupe comes from their educational diversity. Their areas of study vary widely, stretching from Computer Science to Geology, from Biochemistry to Engineering. The one thing that brings them together is their passion for sharing the best of themselves on the stage and bringing joy to the tens of thousands of people they entertain each year. And, if you’re looking for a way to hear what’s going on in research, campus news, student orgs and the education of future leaders, you can talk with the students during intermission or after the show. They love to make new connections and share their hopes and dreams for the future, making this an evening of entertainment and friendship-building that is unlike any other.

You won’t want to miss this uplifting, energy-driven night of live music at La Hacienda (1200 Avenida Central, Lady Lake, FL, 32159) on Thursday, March 16th with showtimes at both 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM! Tickets can be purchased on the Wisconsin Singers website: https://www.wisconsinsingers.com/thevillages or by calling the box office at 608.886.6801. All seating reserved.