Phyllis Marie Jerdonek, a 25 year resident of The Villages, FL, passed away on Feb 28th, 2023.

Phyllis, 83 years old, was one of six children, all born in Cleveland, OH to John and Lenore Bryer (Carroll). Phyllis was the last survivor of the six children. She is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Edward. Also, four adult children, Edward Jr (Tammi) of Floyds Knobs, IN and Cape Canaveral, FL — Cindy Sescleifer of The Villages, FL — Susan Lind (Michael) of Union, KY — Matthew (Sharon) of New Orleans, LA and Sarasota, FL. A fifth child, infant Michael Andrew, is deceased. She was also the proud grandmother of eleven, great-grandmother of one and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was always sparkling and engaging. She enjoyed reading, volunteering at her Church and The Villages Hospital, and playing tennis and mahjong with her special groups of ladies. Most of all, she enjoyed cruising with her husband; together they explored Europe, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Hawaii and Alaska. She was a devout Catholic and a working member of the Women’s Guild at St. Timothy’s Parish.

A mass of Catholic burial will be celebrated at St. Timothy Catholic Community on Monday March 13th at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society or Cornerstone Hospice in the Villages.