Sunday, March 5, 2023
Village of Amelia woman thrilled to get her first hole-in-one

By Staff Report

A Village of Amelia woman was thrilled to get her first hole-in-one.

Joanna Orlowski smiled after getting her first ace.

Joanna Orlowski got the lucky ace on Feb. 24 at Mira Mesa Executive Golf Course. 

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]

Photos