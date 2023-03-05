Village of Amelia woman thrilled to get her first hole-in-one

A Village of Amelia woman was thrilled to get her first hole-in-one.
Joanna Orlowski got the lucky ace on Feb. 24 at Mira Mesa Executive Golf Course.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at
