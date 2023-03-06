Linda Jane Cooper

Linda Jane (Wilson) Cooper crossed into the next evolution of life on February 25th in The Villages Fl. She was born in Anderson, IN on January 2, 1939, the daughter of Dee Leon and Jewell M. Wilson. She is survived by her daughter Kelly (Corey), of Swartz Creek MI, a son Gregg, of Wilmington, NC, a sister-in-law Marlene (Joy) Wilson, also of The Villages, grandson Jonnie and 2 great-granddaughters, Olivia and Hannah, and daughter-in-law Kristi. She was preceded in death by her brother DeLeon (“De”) Wilson.

Linda graduated from Anderson High School in 1957 where she had been involved in several choral clubs and band. She continued her education studying music at Ball State Teachers College in Muncie, IN, where she was a member of Alpha Omicron PI. She married Larry Cooper in 1960, moving to Muncie, IN, starting a family. In 1967 the family moved to Flint MI where she was fortunate to be a stay-at-home Mom, teaching piano for 30 years and involved with church music for 15 years.

In 1985 she got her music degree from University of Michigan. She played flute in the Flint Concert Band, was director of the Church Women United Choir, Show Tunes Choir, The Flushing Singers and was a piano accompanist and assistant director of the Flint Male Chorus.

She moved to The Villages in 2004 to be closer to her beloved brother De, with whom she shared her love for music. She continued with her music and the flute playing in the Villages Concert Band, Lake Concert Band, Villages Swing Band, Pit Orchestra, the Flute Choir and playing in a piano quartet.

She enjoyed playing bridge, golfing, bowling, traveling, visiting art shows, and spending time with her grandson and great-granddaughters. She was a member of New Life Christian Church.

No funeral is planned. A Ceremonial Interment of Cremains will be held at a later date in the Anderson Memorial Cemetery, IN. Donations may be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital and The Fisher House, Tampa, FL.