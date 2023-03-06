Stefan Lee Addison, Esq., formerly of Syracuse, NY and Big Moose, NY, passed away at his home in The Villages, Florida, on February 14, 2023. His wife, Elizabeth J. Corey-Addison was by his side.

He was born on February 1, 1946 in Syracuse, New York, to Wilfred J. Addison, Jr. and Jennie D. Addison Rausch. After earning a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Syracuse University in 1968 and a Juris Doctor degree from Memphis State University School of Law in 1972, Stef had a long and successful career in law. He specialized in estate planning and tax law and was a member of the New York State Bar Association and the Florida Bar. He served as a respected mentor to many colleagues during his time practicing law. An athlete since his youth, Stef was an All-American gymnast in high school and excelled on the high bar. Later in life he could often be found on the golf courses in the Villages and in the Adirondacks, playing countless pickleball matches with friends in Florida, or hiking around Moss Lake near the family camp in Big Moose, NY. The family camp held a special place in his heart and his memory will live on especially strong there in the years ahead. It was a place to gather with family and friends, share stories of past adventures and discuss plans for new ones, and to step away to enjoy nature. Mugs were always filled with coffee to share on the porch, and his ongoing projects helped ensure the camp will be a family haven for generations to come.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; four sons and their wives: Stefan L. Addison Jr. (Lizbeth), Michael L. Addison (Andrea), Joseph W. Addison (Allison), Matthew J. Addison (Jessica); seven grandchildren: Michael, Nathan, Isabella, Tyler, Maya, Mason and Finn; sister-in-law Carole M. Addison; first wife Beverly J. Addison; and many dear extended family members and fond friends. Stef was predeceased by his brother, Wilfred J. Addison III, and his second wife, Margaret R. Addison. Donations may be made in his memory to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research

(https://www.michaeljfox.org/) or the Parkinson’s Foundation (https://www.parkinson.org/).