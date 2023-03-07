66.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Man shot and killed at Applebee’s restaurant in The Villages

By Staff Report

A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning at Applebee’s restaurant in The Villages.

Lady Lake police and the Medical Examiner’s office were at the scene of the restaurant this morning at 1009 Bichara Blvd. in the Spanish Springs area.

Officers were called at about 1 a.m. after a man, said to be in his 30s, had been fatally shot. He has not yet been positively identified.

The Medical Examiner was at Applebee’s on Tuesday morning to collect the body of the man who was fatally shot.

There was an altercation, possibly involving shots fired, outside the restaurant. The man entered Applebee’s restaurant through a side employees-only door. The main door was locked and the restaurant was closed.

Crime scene tape was up at the restaurant on Tuesday morning.
The body was removed from the restaurant at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Another man already in the restaurant, who was waiting for an employee to get off duty, was armed and shot the man who entered the restaurant. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man who fired the fatal shot had a concealed carry weapons permit, according to police.

Officers are working to determine the identity of the man who has been shot, including using a fingerprint scanner.

The incident remains under investigation.

