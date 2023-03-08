75.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Unwelcome customer arrested after return to Circle K in The Villages

By Staff Report
Bradley Harmon Davis
Bradley Harmon Davis

An unwelcome customer was arrested after returning to the Circle K on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Bradley Harmon Davis, 45, of Lady Lake, showed up at the Circle K at 3 La Grande Blvd. at about 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An officer spoke with the Circle K manager who said that Davis had been banned from the store on Oct. 11. However, Davis kept returning, the manager said.

Davis was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $500 bond.

