Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Villager transported to The Villages hospital after crash on County Road 466

By David Towns

A Villager was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon on County Road 466.

The 68-year-old Village of Sanibel resident had been at the wheel of a 2012 Toyota Camry at 12:35 p.m. when he was eastbound on County Road 466 near the intersection with Chula Vista Avenue, according to an accident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Emergency personnel were at the scene of the crash Wednesday afternoon on County Road 466
Emergency personnel were at the scene of the crash Wednesday afternoon on County Road 466.

His vehicle traveled across the westbound lanes of traffic and hit a tree on the opposite side of the road. The force of the collision prompted the airbag to deploy. The driver, who was alone in the car, was wearing a seatbelt.

He was transported from the scene by Lake EMS.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Kling Towing.

