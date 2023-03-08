Woman jailed after multiple 911 calls complaining about neighbors and YouTube

A woman has been jailed after placing multiple 911 calls complaining about her neighbors and YouTube.

Amber Robards, 29, of Summerfield was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging her with misuse of 911.

Robards placed numerous frivolous calls to 911 over a 30-day span beginning in early February. She complained that YouTube would not allow her to play music, made unfounded claims that her neighbors were selling drugs and simply told a dispatcher, “Never mind,” before hanging up. Robards became angry during several of the calls and began screaming profanities at the dispatchers, according to a Marion County warrant.

She was taken into custody on a charge of misuse of 911 and booked at the Marion County Jail on $1,000 bond.

In 2014, she was arrested at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.