Suspected phone thief tracked down after leaving in Lexus from Target

A suspected phone thief has been tracked down after leaving in a Lexus from Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.

A loss prevention agent at the store contacted law enforcement in February to report the theft of a prepaid Boost Mobile phone from a display board, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The phone was valued at $99.

Surveillance images showed a woman, later identified as 36-year-old Krystle Renae Tanner of Apopka, pulling the phone off the display board and then concealing it under a large wallet on the baby seat of a shopping card. She proceeded through the checkout where she paid for a card for prepaid minutes, but did not pay for the phone, according to the arrest report.

She left the parking lot in a white Lexus SUV. Surveillance captured the license plate number.

A warrant charging her with theft was issued for her arrest.

Tanner was arrested Tuesday by the Mount Dora Police Department on a drug charge. While she was in custody, she was served with the warrant charging her with theft. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.