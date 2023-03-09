79.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, March 9, 2023
type here...

Suspected phone thief tracked down after leaving in Lexus from Target

By Staff Report
Krystle Renae Tanner
Krystle Renae Tanner

A suspected phone thief has been tracked down after leaving in a Lexus from Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.

A loss prevention agent at the store contacted law enforcement in February to report the theft of a prepaid Boost Mobile phone from a display board, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The phone was valued at $99.

Surveillance images showed a woman, later identified as 36-year-old Krystle Renae Tanner of Apopka, pulling the phone off the display board and then concealing it under a large wallet on the baby seat of a shopping card. She proceeded through the checkout where she paid for a card for prepaid minutes, but did not pay for the phone, according to the arrest report.

She left the parking lot in a white Lexus SUV. Surveillance captured the license plate number.

A warrant charging her with theft was issued for her arrest.

Tanner was arrested Tuesday by the Mount Dora Police Department on a drug charge. While she was in custody, she was served with the warrant charging her with theft. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

When will we see restaurants and shopping in southern end of The Villages?

A Village of Fenney resident would like to know when they’ll see more restaurants and shopping in the southern end of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

They are kidding themselves to think they don’t need to over seed in the winter

A Village of Citrus Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says golf officials are kidding themselves to think they don't need to over seed in the winter.

We need a second movie theater in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of La Reynalda resident says that a single movie theater cannot accommodate 135,000 residents of The Villages.

The Villages offers more and more as it expands

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says The Villages continues expand and offer new choices.

The Villages is awesome

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda resident says The Villages is awesome. Why is everyone complaining?

Photos