Virginia Military Institute cadets perform in The Villages

Thirty cadets from the Virginia Military Institute sang to an audience of veterans and alumni Sunday at the Eisenhower Recreation Center.

VMI is a four-year military college located in Lexington, Va. Founded in 1839, the institute is the oldest public senior military college in the United States. Around 50 percent of its graduates are commissioned each year upon graduation.

The institute’s Glee Club traveled over their spring break to perform for around 50 members of The Villages VMI Alumni Chapter. The hour-long performance began at 6 p.m., with many of the cadets staying with host families from the audience once they finished.

Beginning with a satirical version of “I Don’t Know, But I’ve Been Told,” the cadets filed into the room and began their routine. Songs such as “Viva la Música” and “Shenandoah” were sung by the entire group accompanied by piano.

The young men and women also had performances to themselves, such as “Nothing Like a Dame” by the men and “9 to 5” by the women. Both of those routines were done live for the first time in front of The Villages audience.

Each branch of the military was given a tribute as the club performed each branch’s theme song. The audience smiled and clapped along with each song as they came to an end with VMI’s “Hail to the Varsity.”

Head of The Villages VMI Alumni Chapter Fritz Neal was among the many who enjoyed listening to the institute’s talented performers. A graduate of the class of 1976, Neal and the others who went to the institute recognized the greatness of the continued tradition.

“We love it,” said Neal. “It helps us remember a time when our spines were straight and our eyes were clear.”

Colonel John Brodie has been the Director of Music at VMI since 1988. He stated he practices for an hour with the club two times a week, which has resulted in performances all over the world.

Their next show will be in Tampa, followed by Universal and Disney before heading back to Virginia on Saturday.

“We’ve performed all over the place just by word of mouth,” said Colonel Brodie. “But if we can’t find a place through civilians, we usually try the military way.”