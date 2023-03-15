Great Horned Owl With Owlet In Nest At Briarwood Executive Golf Course

Check out this great horned owl with its owlet spotted in their nest at Briarwood Executive Golf Course in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
