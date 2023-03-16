Famed Budweiser Clydesdales to pay St. Pat’s Day visit to Sawgrass Grove

The famed Anheuser-Busch Budweiser Clydesdales will pay a St. Patrick’s Day visit to Sawgrass Grove in The Villages.

The horses will parade down Meggison Road beginning at 11:30 a.m. Friday before arrival at Sawgrass Grove.

The Clydesdales will be available for photo opportunities from noon to 1 p.m. at Sawgrass Grove.

The Villages Entertainment Department has warned that parking will be limited and available first come, first served. Those attending should consider carpooling, doubling up, driving your golf cars, bicycle or walking if you live nearby.

The Clydesdale are also appearing at an event in Ocala.