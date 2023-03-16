Wawa to build new store at busy intersection in Wildwood

Wawa will build a new gas station and convenience store at a busy intersection in Wildwood.

The new Wawa will be located at the intersection of U.S. 301 and State Road 44, where a 7-Eleven and Circle K are already situated.

The site is 3.93 acres. It would be home to the new Wawa with eight fueling pumps and a canopy. There would be entrances to the gas station off U.S. 301 and State Road 44.

The current owners of the property at Melvin and Martha Pope. The developer of the site is LG Investments Inc. of Coral Springs.

The first Wawa in this area opened at U.S. 301 and County Road 466 in Oxford. Since that opening, several Wawas have been built in the area, including one that met with some opposition at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466 in Lady Lake.

Wawa was founded in 1964 and gained a loyal following in the Pennsylvania and New Jersey region. Today the company has $13 billion in annual revenue.