Friday, March 17, 2023
Tree service worker arrested after police officer pulls over his pickup

By Meta Minton
Brad William Miller
Brad William Miller

A tree service worker was arrested after a police officer pulled over his pickup.

Brad William Miller, 48, of Fruitland Park, was driving a 1999 Ford pickup at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer discovered the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer confirmed that Miller’s license has been suspended. The officer also found that Miler has four previous convictions for driving while license suspended – in 1993, 1996, 2000 and 2017.

The Ohio native was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and due to the previous convictions, the charge was elevated to a third degree felony. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

