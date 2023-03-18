Snowbird season wait times spur complaints at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

UF Health-The Villages Hospital will the be topic of a meeting after complaints about long wait times due to snowbird season.

Chief Clinical Officer Cheryl Chestnutt will take questions at a meeting of the Property Owners Association at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released its 2022 quality ratings in November, and The Villages hospital remains a 2-star facility based on several factors. Patient survey results gave the hospital only one star.

“When snowbird season began to ramp up, complaints again swirled about wait times in the Emergency Department and long off-load times for ambulances transporting patients to the hospital,” the POA said in an announcement of the meeting.

A Villages ID is required to attend the meeting in person.