Budweiser Clydesdale Happy To Visit The Villages

This Budweiser Clydesdale couldn’t help but smile during their visit to The Villages on St. Patrick’s Day. Thanks to Jerry Sollenberger for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at www.villages-news.com/contact-us!
This Budweiser Clydesdale couldn’t help but smile during their visit to The Villages on St. Patrick’s Day. Thanks to Jerry Sollenberger for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at www.villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.