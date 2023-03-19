Former Navy pilot describes history of Purple Heart medal

The John Bartram Chapter of the DAR had the pleasure of hearing Navy Pilot Captain Don Fraser describe the history of the Purple Heart medal.

After he described the the history of the medal, he detailed members of his graduating class from the U.S. Naval Academy, class of 1963, and the sheer number of Purple Hearts received by them.

The year they graduated their commencement speech was offered by then President John F. Kennedy.

After graduation several of the graduates went on to fight in Vietnam and thus received many awards for valor and as a result of their injuries.

The members of the Chapter also were honored by students from the Wildwood Middle High School who had received the John Bartram Chapter Excellence in American History award.

The students had written about the Constitution and how it impacts our everyday lives. They had previously received awards from the American Legion for their work.

Amanda Miranda, Esly Villeda and Jaden Brooks read their essays and were applauded for their hard work and preparation. Their instructor, Ms. Miranda accompanied them and other members of their class.