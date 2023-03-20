A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, for Richard Franklin Loges, 96, who passed away on January 19, 2023 at UF Health The Villages Hospital in The Villages. The celebration will be held at the Freedom Pointe ballroom in The Villages.

Richard was born in Dayton, Ohio to Walter Trautman Loges and Ruth Pritchard Loges. He spent his youth in Dayton, living through the Depression, managing to have several part time jobs during that time. After high school graduation at the age of 18 he entered the military and WWII by joining the Marine Corp, 3rd Division, part of the assault forces of Iwo Jima. As a private first class, he earned a purple heart, being injured and returning to the U.S. by way of Guam. In 1946, he was part of approximately 90 Marines out of Camp Lejeune to form an Honor Guard for the opening and subsequent meetings of the United nations at Hunter College in the Bronx in New York City.

After his military service he earned a college degree from the University of Dayton in Ohio and Indiana University in Bloomington. He majored in History with a minor in Spanish and Government. His work career started out at Sherwin Williams in personnel and marketing, followed by 26 years as a petrochemical salesman for Columbia Carbon, City Services and Occidental Petroleum. He retired from Occidental in 1980 and started his own similar business as a manufacturing representative. He retired for good in 1995 and moved from his California location to Sarasota, Florida with his wife Phyllis. They moved to the Villages in 2009. He had the honor of participating in the May 2015 Honor Flight to the WWII Memorial in Washington, DC, 70 years after the end of the war.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 65 years Phyllis, a sister Marjorie Humphreys, her husband Robert, his son Norman W. Loges, a brother in law Cliff Hewitt, his wife Carrol, brother-in- law Richard Hewitt, a niece Tracy Hewitt Howard, and her son Hunter Howard.

He is survived by his daughter- in-law Marilyn Loges, granddaughters Susan Loges(Kenneth) and Christy Powell. He also leaves behind four great grandchildren: Alana, Nathan, Isabella, and Elaine, all of Live Oak, Florida. He is also survived by a nephew Tommy Humphreys (Nancy) of Northport, Alabama, nieces Kathy Waite (Randy) of Fairlawn, Ohio, Debbie de Valle of De Rey Beach, Florida, Pam Surber (William) of Greeley, Colorado, Sharon Bliss (Andy) of Del Rey Beach, Florida, and Marlena Pence (Jeff) of Dayton, Ohio, as well as a host of great nieces and nephews.

Richard had been a active member of the Villages Harmonica Club and was determined to keep learning about music. He stayed abreast of current news and events. He will be missed for his quick wit, active mind, sense of humor, and enjoyment of being socially engaged with others.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 from 2:00pm to 3:00pm at the Freedom Pointe Ballroom in The Villages, Florida. Interment in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida will occur the next day, Thursday March 23, 2023 at 11am.