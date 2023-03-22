81.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
type here...

Officials vote to boot AA group out of meeting space after 40 years

By Meta Minton

Officials have voted to boot an Alcoholics Anonymous group from its meeting location after more than 40 years.

The Sunday night AA group has been meeting for four decades at the Lady Lake Community Building on Guava Street.

However, this week the Lady Lake Commission voted 3-2 to end its longstanding relationship with the Sunday night AA group.

The community building was recently remodeled and the commission agreed to begin collecting higher fees from groups wanting to use the building. Town officials said they hope to “break even” on some of the costs of renovating and running the community building.

However, the fees were immediately waived for some organizations that have longstanding relationships with the town.

The AA was not granted an exemption.

A Villager who helps lead the AA group said he was shocked to receive a letter from the town indicating the group will be charged $20 per hour for a four-hour minimum, for a total of $80 every Sunday night. That would cost the AA group more than $4,000 per year. Members usually donate a $1 at meetings to meet nominal expenses. The Sunday night AA group had been paying $10 per week.

“Decades ago, we were granted that special rate so that Alcoholics Anonymous could meet and help the community.  These Alcoholics Anonymous meetings help citizens of the community get and stay sober. Addiction is a huge problem in society and in our community. The Town of Lady Lake lets Alcoholics Anonymous use this building at a nominal rate to help its citizens with addiction problems. These meetings have saved countless lives,” said the Villager, who Villages-News.com has agreed not to name due to the anonymous nature of the organization. 

Other communities in the area (and around the globe) support Alcoholics Anonymous groups. The Town of Leesburg for example leases Alcoholics Anonymous an entire building called The Last House on the Block at 1339 Neely Drive, Leesburg for $10 a year for meetings,” he added.  

In addition, the town wants to start enforcing a rule that one group could not repeatedly use the same meeting spot on successive Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. However, the Villager representing AA said when there has been a conflict, which has rarely happened, the group has surrendered the location and met elsewhere.

The AA group has appealed several times to the commissioners, but Monday night commissioners voted 3-2 against the group.

The commissioners clearly agonized over the vote and all said they support the concept of AA.

Commissioner Ed Freeman argued that the town’s programs don’t “break even.” He pointed to Little League and other programs that are heavily supported by the town with its facilities.

Freeman was joined by Commissioner Paul Hannan in support of the plea from AA. Mayor James Rietz and Commissioners Ruth Kussard and John Gourlie voted the in majority.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

My grandson’s birthday card was looted

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pinellas resident describes how a birthday card intended for her grandson was intercepted and looted.

We are so fortunate to have Gov. DeSantis!

A Village of Marsh Bend resident, in a Letter to the Editor, praises the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

What will we lose next?

A longtime resident of The Villages wonders what will be taken away next. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Realtors would have no idea if house is out of compliance

A Village of St. Catherine resident who worked as a realtor in another state weighs in on the debate about selling homes with deed compliance violations. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Ending Priority Golf membership after 25 years

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager describes his decision to end his Priority Golf membership after 25 years.

Photos