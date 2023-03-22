76.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Village of Piedmont artist earns Signature Status at Louisiana exhibition

By Staff Report

A Village of Piedmont resident has gained Signature Member status in the Louisiana Watercolor Society after her painting was accepted into the organization’s 53rd annual International Exhibition.

Odyssey
Nancy Dias has gained Signature Member status in the Louisiana Watercolor Society after her painting, Odyssey, was accepted into the organization’s 53rd annual International Exhibition.
Nancy Dias

The painting, “Odyssey,” by Nancy Dias, FWS, LWS, GWS, TaWS, was accepted by Juror Carrie Walker. Dias plans to attend the awards reception and accept her Signature Certificate on May 13 at Place St. Charles in New Orleans.

Odyssey was also accepted into the Central Florida Watercolor Society’s annual Members Show, which runs through March 31 at the Mount Dora Center for the Arts, 138 E. Fifth St. in Mount Dora.

