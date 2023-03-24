Grandson arrested after throwing Dr. Pepper at 80-year-old grandmother

A grandson was arrested after allegedly throwing a can of Dr. Pepper at his 80-year-old grandmother.

Larry Alan Reed, 27, of Lady Lake, continued to be held this week at the Lake County Jail on charges of battery on a person over the age of 65 and battery on a law enforcement officer.

The West Virginia native was taken into custody March 18 after the brawl at the family residence in the 400 block of Cierra Oaks Circle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene, there were “multiple Dr. Pepper cans scattered around the house with liquid all over the floor.” The grandmother said she and Reed had been arguing when he threw a can of Dr. Pepper at her.

Reed balled up his fist and dared police to, “Come on,” when they attempted to take him into custody. They threatened him with an electronic stun device, still he spit on an officer.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $15,000 bond.