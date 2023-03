Robert L. “John L” Sullivan, 88, of Lady Lake, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 in Leesburg, Florida.

“John L” was a transmission assembler for the Chrysler Corporation in Kokomo, Indiana from 1956 to 1987. He was also a Committeeman for UAW Local 685. He is survived by his wife “Cookie”.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 26, 2023 at the Equipping Center International Church, 218 W. Ardice Avenue, Eustis, Florida.