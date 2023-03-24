Village of Sanibel resident gets his first hole-in-one

Village of Sanibel resident Jack Keith recorded his first hole-in-one on Mangrove Executive Golf Course. He hit an 8 iron on the 112 yard, Hole #3.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the exciting news at [email protected]
