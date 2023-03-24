85.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 24, 2023
type here...

Village of Sanibel resident gets his first hole-in-one

By Staff Report

Village of Sanibel resident Jack Keith recorded his first hole-in-one on Mangrove Executive Golf Course. He hit an 8 iron on the 112 yard, Hole #3.

PXL 20230315 160609028
Village of Sanibel resident Jack Keith recorded his first hole-in-one on Mangrove Executive Golf Course.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the exciting news at [email protected]

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Re-open the Brownwood movie theater

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says The Villages needs to listen to the people and reopen the movie theater at Brownwood.

I’m sorry we moved here

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval resident says he’s regretting his move to The Villages because of all of the growth.

The Morse family doesn’t care what we want

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident says the Morse family doesn’t care what the residents want.

The Villages is destroying our communities

A Lake Panasoffke resident contends The Villages is destroying the rural way of life so many love. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Golfers need to do their part at golf courses

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that golfers need to do their part at the golf courses.

Photos