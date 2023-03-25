Suspended driver of Lincoln SUV ticketed for no proof of insurance

A man with a suspended driver’s license at the wheel of a Lincoln SUV was ticketed for no proof of insurance.

Brandon Drexel Perry, 30, of Ocala, was driving the white vehicle at about 8 p.m. Thursday on Hartsock Sawmill Road near U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer discovered a seize tag order had been issued for the vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer learned that Perry has a driver’s license which had been suspended in December for failure to appear on a traffic summons. The Georgia native also has a prior conviction for driving while license suspended in 2017. Neither Perry nor the vehicle’s registered owner, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, could provide proof of insurance or proof of registration.

Perry was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was also ticketed for no proof of insurance and no proof of registration. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.