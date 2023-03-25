68.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, March 25, 2023
type here...

Suspended driver of Lincoln SUV ticketed for no proof of insurance

By Staff Report
Brandon Derexel Perry
Brandon Derexel Perry

A man with a suspended driver’s license at the wheel of a Lincoln SUV was ticketed for no proof of insurance.

Brandon Drexel Perry, 30, of Ocala, was driving the white vehicle at about 8 p.m. Thursday on Hartsock Sawmill Road near U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer discovered a seize tag order had been issued for the vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer learned that Perry has a driver’s license which had been suspended in December for failure to appear on a traffic summons. The Georgia native also has a prior conviction for driving while license suspended in 2017. Neither Perry nor the vehicle’s registered owner, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, could provide proof of insurance or proof of registration.

Perry was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was also ticketed for no proof of insurance and no proof of registration. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need to charge people to come to the square

A Village of Chitty Chatty resident makes the case for charging people who come to the town squares. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Re-open the Brownwood movie theater

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says The Villages needs to listen to the people and reopen the movie theater at Brownwood.

I’m sorry we moved here

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval resident says he’s regretting his move to The Villages because of all of the growth.

The Morse family doesn’t care what we want

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident says the Morse family doesn’t care what the residents want.

The Villages is destroying our communities

A Lake Panasoffke resident contends The Villages is destroying the rural way of life so many love. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos