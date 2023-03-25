Villager arrested on charges of transmitting child pornography

A Villager was arrested at his home Friday morning on charges of transmitting child pornography.

Gary Paul Slesinski, 69, was taken into custody after Sumter County Sheriff’s Office detectives served a search warrant at his home at 856 Abaco Path in the Village of Sanibel.

Detectives assigned to Child Exploitation Investigations and who are members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Federal Task Force received information that an individual residing at the home was distributing child pornography, including an image of a child who appeared to be under the age of 10. After three months of investigation, probable cause was developed to obtain the search warrant.

At the conclusion of the search warrant, Slesinski was arrested and transported to the Sumter County Detention Center. He was later released after posting $4,000 bond.

The former Connecticut resident is charged with two counts of transmitting child pornography.

“Although he is only charged with two counts, more charges could come pending the forensic review of his electronic devices,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

If you have any information about this investigation, contact The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621. To remain anonymous, you can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).