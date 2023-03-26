Head of Community Watch to meet with residents this week

The head of Community Watch will meet with residents this week.

Director of Community Watch Nehemiah Wolfe will be a special guest at the Community Development District 2 question-and-answer meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at the El Santiago Recreation Center. Wolfe, who served for many years in law enforcement, will discuss the House Check Program, Residents Out of Area Program, the Adult Watch Program and the Community Help Initiative Response Program (“CHIRP”) safety tips.

In addition, Reb Benson of the Amenity Authority Committee will field questions from residents.

The meeting will be hosted by Supervisor Tom Swiers. You can reach him for more information at (847) 951-2230 or send an email to: [email protected] or [email protected]



