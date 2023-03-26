84.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, March 26, 2023
Lady Lake Easter Egg Hunt set for April 1

By Staff Report

The Town of Lady Lake will hold its popular annual Easter Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 1, at the junior baseball field on Hermosa Street at the Guava Street Athletic Complex.

easter auxillary
Twelve thousand eggs will be up for grabs at the event, which will also include a DJ, bounce houses and concession by the Lady Lake Little League.

The day’s festivities kick off with breakfast with the Easter Bunny, hosted by the Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club of Lady Lake. Breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to noon at the Lady Lake Community Building, 237 W. Guava St. Families can enjoy pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, coffee, juice, and water for $5 per person.

The Parks and Recreation Department is still looking for local organizations and businesses to sponsor the event. There is no cost to be a sponsor, but those participating must provide cards, toys, candy and/or interactive experiences for kids.

For more information, contact Parks and Recreation Director Mike Burske at 352-430-0451, 352-577-4433 or [email protected].

 

