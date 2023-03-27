Couple arrested in Wildwood after woman’s black eye prompts questions

A couple was arrested in Wildwood after a woman’s black eye prompted questions from law enforcement.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies went to the home of 40-year-old Tara Lea Blackson on Friday afternoon to serve a Manatee County warrant for her arrest. When deputies spoke with Blackson, they noticed she had suffered a black eye. She said the black eye had been inflicted by 30-year-old Gregory Allen Stidd, when they were arguing over a cell phone while in their enclosed camper. When she refused to give him the cell phone, he tried to take her laptop computer. He took the laptop and struck her across the face with it.

The Sarasota native was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $25,000.

Blackson was taken into custody on the Manatee County warrant. She was being held without bond at the jail.