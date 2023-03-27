New details released in deadly shooting at Applebee’s in The Villages

New details have been released in a deadly shooting earlier this month at Applebee’s in The Villages.

Dishaun Marquis Hudson, 38, died when he was shot at about 1 a.m. March 7 at the restaurant on Bichara Boulevard.

He had been seated at an outside patio table with a group of people, according to the Lady Lake Police Department. At some point he walked out into the parking lot where he got into an argument with a male and female. As the male and female left in a vehicle, Hudson pulled out a handgun and fired three shots in the air. After hearing the shots, several patrons who were seated outside went inside the restaurant for safety and some ran out the back door through the kitchen. Hudson walked around to the side door where a female friend of his tried to get him to leave before the police arrived. Hudson did not leave and he went inside the restaurant through the side door.

Once inside the restaurant, Hudson demanded to know who called the police on him. When Hudson reached into his pants, a male patron with a concealed weapon permit shot the victim. The male patron, 27-year-old Drew Chandler Manno of Leesburg, told police he was in fear for his life and for the lives of the others with him. Hudson died at the scene. Manno was detained on scene and was cooperative with investigators. Hudson’s handgun was not recovered at the scene and its current whereabouts are unknown. The three spent shell casings from Hudson’s handgun were recovered in the parking lot. Manno was released from the scene and the case is being reviewed by the State Attorney’s Office to determine if and what charges will be filed.