73.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
type here...

Homeless man linked to infamous Waffle House case arrested in transient area

By Staff Report
Patrick Reed
Patrick Reed

A homeless man wanted for violating his probation in connection with a 2002 murder case has been arrested by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Patrick Reed, 66, was arrested at about 6 p.m. Tuesday in the transient area where State Road 44 intersects with Interstate 75 in Wildwood.

A violation of probation warrant had been issued for Reed, who was convicted in 2003 of second degree murder for his participation in the 2002 death of a man known as “Billy from Tennessee.” Billy Allman Carter, 47, was beaten, stabbed, doused in gasoline and set on fire before being buried in the woods near a homeless camp behind the Waffle House in Wildwood.

When Reed was taken into custody on Tuesday, a marijuana cigarette was found in a cigarette carton sitting on a cooler next to his travel bags. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Who determines who are the ‘outsiders?’

A 23-year resident of The Villages would like to know how you determine who are the “outsiders” at the town squares. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Homeowners insurance premiums going up AGAIN

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that homeowners’ insurance rates will be going up again.

New buyers are being hoodwinked

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident says new buyers in The Villages are being hoodwinked.

I cannot believe the sense of entitlement felt by Villagers

An Ocala resident cannot believe the sense of entitlement felt by Villagers. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We cannot even get a tee time

A Village of Rio Ranchero resident says that it’s very difficult to get a tee time when the snowbirds and renters are in town. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos