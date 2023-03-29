Homeless man linked to infamous Waffle House case arrested in transient area

A homeless man wanted for violating his probation in connection with a 2002 murder case has been arrested by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Patrick Reed, 66, was arrested at about 6 p.m. Tuesday in the transient area where State Road 44 intersects with Interstate 75 in Wildwood.

A violation of probation warrant had been issued for Reed, who was convicted in 2003 of second degree murder for his participation in the 2002 death of a man known as “Billy from Tennessee.” Billy Allman Carter, 47, was beaten, stabbed, doused in gasoline and set on fire before being buried in the woods near a homeless camp behind the Waffle House in Wildwood.

When Reed was taken into custody on Tuesday, a marijuana cigarette was found in a cigarette carton sitting on a cooler next to his travel bags. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.