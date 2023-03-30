DUI suspect with two semi-automatic pistols arrested at Wawa

A drunk driving suspect with two semi-automatic pistols was arrested at Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 in Oxford.

Nikolas Edward Liverman, 25, of Ocala, at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday was found slumped over in a gray Ford pickup with the engine running, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. An officer knocked on the window, waking up Liverman, who had a semi-automatic pistol wedged in between the driver’s seat and center console. He did not possess a valid concealed weapons permit. It appeared he had been drinking.

A second semi-automatic pistol with a loaded magazine had fallen under the driver’s seat. An open container of vodka was also found in the vehicle.

Liverman struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .222 and .216 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $2,000.