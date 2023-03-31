Cast members mourn fellow performer who died just prior to show’s opening

It has been a bittersweet, mournful week for the cast of “Little Shop of Horrors,” in The Villages.

At a rehearsal two days before Thursday’s opening night, the Smash Productions theatrical company learned cast member Liz Dorsett died in her sleep earlier in the week. The talented singer and actress was 65.

“It was a terrible shock,” said Susan Feinberg, producer of the comic musical, “Little Shop of Horrors,” which runs through Saturday in Savannah Center. “We knew we couldn’t replace Liz.”

A “Celebration of Life” will be held Sunday, April 2, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Bradley Room in the Eisenhower Recreation Center.

“Liz was so excited to be a part of ‘Little Shop of Horrors,” Feinberg said. “She worked so hard; not only on stage but in helping us online and in production — to promote the show.”

The rehearsal on Tuesday was filled with emotion. Co-director Barry Corlew told the cast of Dorsett’s death and organized them in a circle, as he led prayers.

“Liz wanted to try dancing for the first time in the Villages, in this show,” Feinberg said. “She worked with choreographer Barbara Byers to learn the steps.

“Also, she had to change her singing style. She is a soprano, but in this show it was more of an alto style. She made it happen. That’s how she was.”

Co-director Carol Greenfield also appreciated Dorsett’s efforts.

“It was a joy to work with Liz,” she said. “She was so talented and tried so hard. It was just a pleasure to be around her.”

Liz Dorsett and her husband, George, moved to The Villages full time a few years ago. They had lived in New England before coming here. The couple has four children and 15 grandchildren.

It didn’t take long for Liz Dorsett to find a place to sing in The Villages. Two years ago, she tried out for The Villages Pop Chorus.

“She auditioned for us and we were incredibly impressed with her singing and enthusiastic personality,” said Bill Davis, director of the Pop Chorus.

“Liz always seemed to be smiling; especially when she was singing for an audience. We talked quite a bit about her vocal background. She had recently sung with a chorus in New Hampshire, my home state, so we had a connection from the start.”

Dorsett had an impressive singing style.

“Liz had a broad vocal range, and her strong and lovely voice could handle a sweet love ballad or belt out a song with the best of them,” Davis said. She showed both with the Pops Chorus, Davis added.

“Her performance of the opening solo when the Pops Chorus performed Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You”, definitely falls into the category of ‘knock your socks off.’”

That performance was covered by Villages-News.com and the story and video helped establish Dorsett’s vocal reputation here.

Davis remembered the first time he heard her sing.

“She auditioned for a solo with a lovely song from the iconic Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer cartoon, ‘There’s Always Tomorrow’, which our audience loved.

“Today, the title of that song seems a little sad, as her tomorrows have come to an end much, much too quickly. We will miss her in Pops Chorus. We’ll miss seeing her on stage, and mostly we’ll miss her bubbly and joyful personality.”

Susan Feinberg echoes those feelings. Dorsett played the role of a nun last year in Smash Productions’ “The Sound of Music.”

Now, the cast of “Little Shop of Horrors,” is keeping Dorsett’s white costume hanging in the dressing area behind the Savannah Center stage.

“We all feel Liz is still part of our show,” Feinberg said. “This show meant so much to her, and she meant so much to us. Liz Dorsett was a very special performer and a very special person.”

Tony Violanti covers arts and music for Villages-News.com. He was inducted into the Buffalo NY Music Hall of Fame as a music journalist.