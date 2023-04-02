Tattoo could provide clue to identity of pedestrian struck and killed in Sumter County

A tattoo could provide a clue as to the identity of a pedestrian struck and killed late Saturday night in Sumter County.

The man at about 11:30 p.m. walked into the path of a sport utility vehicle driven by a 42-year-old Bartow woman who had been westbound on County Road 470, west of County Road 533, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he died of injuries suffered when he was struck by the SUV.

Officials have been unsuccessful in identifying the pedestrian. A photo of his tattoo has been released to see if any one from the public can help in the identification effort.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the victim is asked to call *FHP (*347) or 813-558-1800 option 3.