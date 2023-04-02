71.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 2, 2023
Young Alligator Enjoying A Sunny Afternoon In The Villages

By Staff Report

This young alligator was enjoying a sunny afternoon while living the dream in The Villages, Florida. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Photos