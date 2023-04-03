Law enforcement officer to speak about Second Amendment

The Villages Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will welcome Captain Christie Mysinger of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office as guest speaker at their 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8 meeting at Captiva Recreation Center. She will speak about the Second Amendment and Florida laws relating to gun ownership.

Born in Michigan, Captain Mysinger received her Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Columbia College, completed the Administrative Officers Course at the University of Louisville, Kentucky, graduated from the Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute Senior Leadership Program, and is a Nationally Certified Drug Recognition Expert, IACP.

Captain Mysinger joined the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in 1991 and has served the citizens of Lake County for more than 30 years. During this time, she had the opportunity to work in a variety of assignments including communications, patrol deputy, field training deputy, D.A.R.E. officer, School Resource Deputy, Investigations, Public Information Officer, Community Services Unit, Professional Standards, Patrol watch commander, and School Resource commander. In 2020 she was tasked with filling in as the Lake County Schools Safety & Security Specialist at the request of the Superintendent.

Captain Mysinger has been an instructor at the Lake Tech Institute of Public Safety since 1996, specializing in the high-liability areas including firearms, defensive tactics, CPR/First Aid, and driving. She is a live-fire house instructor and has served as the lead concealed weapons instructor for Bass Pro Shops Orlando for the past eight years. Mysinger studies Constitutional Law and is on a list of firearms experts for the State Attorney’s Office.

She and her husband, Tom, were married in 1999 and have three children.

The Villages Chapter of SAR meets at 10 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month at Captiva Recreation Center. Visitors are welcome to attend.