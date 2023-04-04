Raymond Veilleux

Raymond (Ray) Veilleux

June 19, 1945 – March 26, 2023

Born June 19th, 1945 in Waterville, Maine, Raymond died peacefully at his home in Fruitland Park, Florida on March 26th,​2023.​ The​son of Raymond and Marie Paule (Bolduc)​Veilleux, he immediately gained the nickname Sonny. As a child, he quickly developed a love for trucks and equipment from his Dad. In young adulthood, he began working as a Mack Truck salesman. A successful salesman, Ray eventually took a chance on himself and started and ran several long-haul trucking companies. His contributions to the trucking industry spanned over 50 years and millions of miles driven as he made many friends along the journey.

His “retirement” was behind the ​steering​wheel of his fancy Peterbilt pulling his shiny trailer headed West! That was truly his happy place. He often said it was his “church” as he would talk to God and enjoy the beauty of nature along the way. He saw many sunrises and sunsets over the long hood of his Peterbilt. Ray loved to call his family and friends, and ​greatly ​enjoyed the nice long phone chats as he was trucking along.​ For Ray trucking was his passion – the freedom and the solitude of ​the ​open road combined with the sound of the diesel engine and the bark of the “jake-brake”​was music to his ears and peaceful to his soul. Few can understand the heart of a road-hero.

Ray is survived by his wife ​of 32 years, Kelly​ Veilleux. He often said she was his soulmate.​ Together they logged many miles back and forth across the country, enjoying the sights along the way. She stood by him through many years of health challenges and had the privilege to be his caregiver all the way to the end of life. The final stretch was the toughest road they journeyed together.

Ray also enjoyed boating, fishing, and spending time with the kids and grandkids. Many hours Ray spent driving his boat pulling tubers and skiers

Ray​ loved​ and ​was very proud of his ​7 children​–​Lynn & husband Paul Bastien of​Oviedo, FL, Kelley Souviney of Winter Springs, FL, Julie & husband Mike Bernier of S. Portland, ME, John & wife Lisa Veilleux of Yarmouth, ME, Tricia &​ husband Ryan Rawski of Winter Springs, FL, Heather & husband Jaidy Torres of Winter Springs, FL, and stepson Daniel Craft of Kennesaw GA. Ray was blessed to have 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandsons, and also nieces, nephews, and many cousins whom he loved dearly. He was predeceased by one grandson, Jordan Maroon of Winslow, ME, also his siblings, Paula Gilbert and Charles Veilleux, and​ his ​parents all of Waterville, ME.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Lady Lake SDA Church, Lady Lake, FL ​on April 16th, at noon. A ​graveside memorial service will be held in Waterville, Maine ​on July​15th, 11:00 am at the St. Francis Cemetery. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers donations in Ray’s memory can be made to the Dementia Society of America, https://www.dementiasociety.org/vascular-dementia.