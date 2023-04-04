Volunteers needed as Sumter County gears up for kitten season

In preparation for kitten season, Sumter County Animal Services is throwing a Purrfect Kitten Shower and Foster Training Session for residents of Sumter County. The Purrfect Kitten Shower will be held at the Sumter County Service Center in Room 102 on Wednesday, April 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 7375 Powell Road in Wildwood

During kitten season, Animal Services has a significant influx of kittens needing care including feeding around the clock. Sumter County Animal Services is looking for additional volunteers to help support these tiny lives in their time of need.

“We’re hoping to register citizens as new fosters to help care for the kittens. We will teach you how to feed them, make sure they’re gaining the proper weight, and how to socialize them,” said Dr. Elizabeth Fitzpatrick, Sumter County Animal Services Veterinarian. “The goal is to get as many kittens as we can into foster homes where they can be cared for and eventually adopted.”

Many agencies, including Sumter County Animal Services, use what is called TNVR, for Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return, to help stem the feral cat population. In this program, unowned outdoor cats are trapped, spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and returned to their outdoor homes. These cats are also “ear-tipped” so caretakers and members of the public will easily recognize that they have been sterilized and vaccinated.

Animal Services asks that if you do encounter kittens, first keep an eye out for their mom since their mother is the best resource for the kittens’ survival. Animal Services recommends putting a ring of flour around the kittens and checking a few hours later to look for her foot prints. If there is no mom or if the kittens show injury or illness, call Animal Services at (352) 689-4400.

If you become a foster via the Kitten Shower, Sumter County Animal Services will provide all the supplies necessary to care for any foster kittens, including food, beds, and kitty litter. For those interested fosters that already have pets at home, Sumter County Animal Services asks that you bring in proof of rabies vaccinations of your pets before accepting the fostered animals.