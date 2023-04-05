A little ‘reverse poetry’ can be good for your soul

Recently I came across the most amazing poem I had ever read. It was on a Facebook post under “Poetry for the Soul” by Abdullah Shoaib.

The unique “Reverse Poetry” style was so eloquent that it took me beyond my expectations as a reader. I immediately felt a deep need to share it with everyone!

In a world full of UGLY, I found “Pretty Ugly” quite profound.

I’m very ugly

So don’t try to convince me that

I am a very beautiful person

Because at the end of the day

I hate myself in every single way

And I am not going to lie to myself by saying

There is beauty inside of me that matters

So rest assured I will remind myself

That I am a worthless, terrible person

And nothing you say will make me believe

I still deserve love

Because no matter what

I am not good enough to be loved

And I am in no position to believe that

Beauty does exist within me

Because whenever I look in the mirror I always think

Am I as ugly as people say?

(Now read bottom-up)

So, if my articles seem silly or unimportant to you, I’m sorry. I am not here to write newsworthy headlines. My mission is to spread happy thoughts. My platform is entertaining and possibly uplifting others with my weekly tales. I am not a “Chicken Little” spreading doom and gloom. I don’t discuss political issues or criminal activity because I prefer to spotlight all the fabulous people, places, and things I meet and see or describe the many strange situations and odd scenarios I encounter.

I’ve never been a follower. I was taught early on that it is okay to love myself and find beauty and promise in who I am. Life is about living to the fullest, making friends, leaving footprints in the sand, and cherishing all the beautiful memories you create. It’s about sharing, caring, and growing while learning to respect yourself – so positive energy can fill your soul.

Remember, outsiders will always try to define who you are and what they think you are capable of, but you will always surprise yourself if you have faith in who you are. Don’t be the type of person who pops other people’s dream balloons. Be a bucket filler and help make the world a kinder and friendlier place.

However, if you insist on being a mean-spirited character, keep your cold pricklies to yourself. I promise to keep my rainbows and butterflies away from your dark and cheerless side of the world. Simply leave my “Happy Camper” friends and me alone to share our warm fuzzies peacefully. We do not intend to recruit you “Grumpys” to our side. So please don’t pick on us “Goofys” simply for knowing who we are and celebrating it!

Laugh on! Peace Out!

Lisa DeMarco is a columnist for Villages-News.com