87.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 6, 2023
type here...

Clues sought in violent attack that claimed life of gay activist

By Staff Report
Timoth F. Smith
Timothy F. Smith

Clues are being sought in a violent attack that claimed the life of a gay activist who held top positions in senior living care in the area.

Former Villager and Brookdale executive Timothy Smith was found brutally murdered on March 25. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of the 59-year-old, but thus far has offered few clues into the facts in the case and what may have inspired such an attack on a man who was beloved by so many.

The trail goes cold at about 4 p.m. March 23 when Smith left work at Brookdale Chambrel Pinecastle independent, assisted living and memory care facilities in Ocala where he served as executive director.

This is where we need your help. Detectives hope you can provide information on Tim’s whereabouts and anyone he may have been associating with in the days leading up to his death,” said Sheriff Billy Woods.

Those with information are asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-STOP (7867) and reference 23-21 in your tip.

Tim Smith hold the rainbow flag during a celebration at Lake Sumter Landing
Tim Smith holds the rainbow flag during a celebration in 2015 at Lake Sumter Landing. Fl

Smith was among those who gathered in 2015 at Lake Sumter Landing to celebrate the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling upholding gay marriage. He and his husband were married months later in a ceremony in The Villages. He performed as drag queen “Augusta Wind,” and was said to be wildly entertaining.

He was previously the director of operations for Villages Rehab in Lady Lake and was highly respected in the senior care community. He held a master of business administration from Nova Southeastern University, a master’s degree in social work from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and a bachelor’s degree in religious education from the University of Mobile in Alabama. Smith excelled in executive roles in a conservative industry in deeply conservative communities.

He was a fifth generation Floridian and grew up on his family’s farm west of Gainesville, in Dixie County, near the Suwannee River.

Smith will be remembered in a celebration of life from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 14 at the Ocala Downtown Marketplace.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump is guilty!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident offers her unvarnished opinion of the indictment of President Trump.

Replacing our fourth window in Village of DeSoto

A Village of DeSoto resident, who is replacing a fourth defective window, contends the windows should have been manufactured better. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump not above the law

A Village of Liberty Park resident writes the former President Trump is not above the law. If he is innocent, that is what the process will determine.

Any easy explanation for overcrowding on the golf courses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of LaBelle North resident offers an easy explanation for overcrowding on the golf courses in The Villages.

Kudos to Villages-News.com for allowing the issue to be raised

A reader from St. Petersburg writes in a Letter to the Editor that an important issue has been raised by the author of another Letter to the Editor published in Villages-News.com.

Photos