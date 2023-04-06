Distracted driving resulted in 268 deaths last year in Florida

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol are educating Florida motorists on the importance of avoiding distracted driving and following the laws in place designed to prevent distracted driving crashes.

According to FLHSMV data, distracted driving crashes resulted in 268 fatalities in 2022 – down 77 deaths from last year’s eight-year high of 345.

But with 53,596 distracted driving crashes in Florida last year, that means, on average, there were 1,116 distracted driving crashes every week. For additional data information, visit FLHSMV’s Distracted Driving Crash Dashboard.

“Distracted driving is dangerous driving,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. “If you’re behind the wheel, put away all distractions. Do not jeopardize your safety or the safety of your passengers or others on the road.”

Texting while driving is a primary offense of Florida’s “Wireless Communications While Driving” law. Law enforcement can stop a vehicle solely for using a wireless communications device while driving, including in active work and school zones.

Drivers under 30 represent almost 40 percent of all distracted driving-related crashes.

In Florida, citations for distracted driving peak with the 30-34 age demographic, but crashes are highest among the 20-24 age group.