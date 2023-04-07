73.3 F
Friday, April 7, 2023
By Staff Report
Doris S. Batchelder, age 88, of Wildwood, Florida passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

She was born in Hopewell, Virginia on December 4, 1934.

Doris enjoyed cooking, sewing, and card making. She was a member of Saint Mark Lutheran Church.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Don Batchelder. She is survived by her daughter Debbie Batchelder and son Dean Batchelder; grandsons Mykel Fritz, Davis Batchelder, Dawson Batchelder, Jeremy Fritz, and 5 great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023 at 2:15 pm at the Rock Creek Restaurant, America House Independent Living, 7676 Rio Grande Blvd, Wildwood, FL 34785.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Saint Mark Lutheran Church, 28215 US Hwy 27, Leesburg, FL 34748.

