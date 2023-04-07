Theater group to stage play in effort to reach out to residents of southern end of The Villages

A charming comedy written by Canada’s most prolific playwright is coming to The Villages next month.

All About Theater, a Villages lifestyle club, will perform “On a First Name Basis,” by Norm Foster, at Ezell Recreation Center on May 1 and 2. Showtime both nights is 7 p.m.

The play is a dramatic comedy starring two professional actors from The Villages, Lon and Barbara Abrams. The two-person cast has worked closely with the director, Dr. Linda Succi of the Village of Lynnhaven, to bring a rich script to life.

Dr. Succi became the director of All About Theater four years ago, right before the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, the club has staged hits such as “The Last Romance,” “Jazz Singer with a Broadway Punch,” and “Almost, Maine.” Each role in a play or musical is open for any Villager to audition.

“It’s that link between amateur theater and professional theater,” said Dr. Succi. “It provides a nice opportunity for homeowners to participate in theater either for the first time or the first time a while.”

The production in May will mark the first time the club has put on a show at Ezell Recreation Center. Dr. Succi hopes to gain the attention of a new audience that can help support community theater in the Villages.

“We wanted to move to the southern part of The Villages to give people (south of) 44 the opportunity to see good quality theater,” said Dr. Succi.

Tickets for “On a First Name Basis” are available online for $25, or they can be purchased at the door for $27. A Villages ID or guest ID will be required at the door.

For more information about the play or joining the club, contact Dr. Succi through the All About Theater Facebook page.