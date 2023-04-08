Brazilian wins the Running of The Squares 5K In Spanish Springs

A native of Brazil won the Spanish Springs 5K race Saturday morning.

Albano Dos Reis topped the field of more than 700 registered participants at the Spanish Springs event. The 53-year-old finished the 5K in 17 minutes and 20 seconds, almost a minute and a half ahead second place runner, 43-year-old Chris Ferland.

Dos Reis was pleased with his time as he used this race as he trains for the upcoming Boston Marathon.

The first place woman, 54-year-old Terri Rejimbal of Tampa finished in 20:49 ,91 seconds ahead of the second place finisher, 46-year-old Lynda Carver of Williamsville, N.Y.

The youngest runner with a recorded time was four-year-old S. Herter at a time of 51:07 while 89-year-old Villager was the oldest finisher with a time of 54:59.

Waterford, Wisconsin residents Jim and Corinne McFadden were enjoying the great weather. The McFaddens are avid runners and belong to the Racine Area Runners Club in Wisconsin. They both expressed appreciation for being able to train in such great weather while in Florida. Corinne won her age group with a 24:14 time while Jim ran a 23:58 time to take second in his 70 to 74 age group which had 41 runners.

The Spanish Springs edition is the last race of the season in the Running of the Squares series.