Villager killed in driveway accident after failing to place vehicle in park

A Villager was killed in a driveway accident after she failed to properly place her vehicle in park.

The 62-year-old shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday had been backing out of a driveway on Fringe Tree Trail when her sport utility vehicle hit another SUV parked on the opposite side of the street near Knotty Pine Terrace in the Village of St. Charles, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

She pulled forward in the driveway and got out of her vehicle to inspect the damage. She failed to put her SUV into park and she was run over by her own vehicle, causing her death.