87.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, April 8, 2023
type here...

Villager ordered to seek alcohol evaluation after driving SUV in wrong direction

By Staff Report
Bryan Davis
Bryan Davis

A Villager has been ordered to seek an alcohol evaluation after driving his SUV in the wrong direction on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Bryan Archer Davis, 72, of the Village of Dunedin, this past week in Lake County Court pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence. He has been placed on probation for one year, will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, though he can buy out at a rate of $10 per hour. He has been ordered not to possess or consume alcohol as well as to seek an alcohol evaluation and follow any recommended treatment.

The native New Yorker was driving a white SUV on Jan. 17 was traveling south in the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the intersection with Lady Lake Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A police officer intervened in the situation by placing his patrol car in front of Davis’ SUV. It appeared Davis had been drinking and he told the officer he was unaware he had been driving in the wrong direction. The officer attempted to walk Davis, who had apparently soiled his pants, to a nearby sidewalk. Davis refused to take part in field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Golf cart drivers need to recognize potential danger

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends that golf cart drivers need to be aware of a potential danger they face.

Florida rules for two-lane round-a-bouts are flawed

A Village of Antrim Dells resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that Florida rules for two-lane round-a-bouts are flawed.

Villagers coming to Pennbrooke Fairways Golf Club

A Pennbrooke Fairways resident reports that many Villagers are coming there to golf.

We are very happy in The Villages

A Village of De La Vista West resident responds to a previous letter writer who suggested that buyers are being “hoodwinked” by The Villages.

Prosecutors are catching up to Trump

A Village of Bonnybrook reader in a Letter to the Editor notes that prosecutors are catching up to former President Trump.

Photos