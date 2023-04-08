Villager ordered to seek alcohol evaluation after driving SUV in wrong direction

A Villager has been ordered to seek an alcohol evaluation after driving his SUV in the wrong direction on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Bryan Archer Davis, 72, of the Village of Dunedin, this past week in Lake County Court pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence. He has been placed on probation for one year, will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, though he can buy out at a rate of $10 per hour. He has been ordered not to possess or consume alcohol as well as to seek an alcohol evaluation and follow any recommended treatment.

The native New Yorker was driving a white SUV on Jan. 17 was traveling south in the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the intersection with Lady Lake Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A police officer intervened in the situation by placing his patrol car in front of Davis’ SUV. It appeared Davis had been drinking and he told the officer he was unaware he had been driving in the wrong direction. The officer attempted to walk Davis, who had apparently soiled his pants, to a nearby sidewalk. Davis refused to take part in field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.