Dog traveling with stuffed monkey finds new home in Maryland

Seven dogs from Sumter County Animal Services were recently transported to the Charles County Animal Care Center in Maryland to help the dogs find their permanent homes. Seven of the nine travelers have already been adopted.

The combined efforts of Sumter County Animal Services, YOUR Humane Society SPCA, and Best Friends Animal Society, facilitated the transfer. Best Friends supplied the vehicles and drivers that transferred the dogs to Maryland.

One of the traveling dogs was Sir Walter, who had already been adopted once from a nearby shelter but due to issues, his owner surrendered him to Sumter County Animal Services. Sir Walter now found q home in Maryland.

Fawn, a gorgeous and friendly three-year-old Lab also made the trip. Traveling with Fawn was her very well-worn stuffed monkey that is her own companion. Fawn also found a home in Maryland.

“We are so grateful for our relationships within the community

and with national organizations,” said Dr. Elizabeth Fitzpatrick, Sumter County Animal Services Veterinarian. “Our friends at YOUR Humane Society made us aware of a potential transport to a shelter in Maryland for nine dogs, but they were having difficulty finding a transporter. We reached out to our contacts at Best Friends Animal Society who found two transporters willing to make the 800-mile journey to get these dogs to their new home. Seven of the nine dogs originated from Sumter County Animal Services and were selected by Your Humane Society specifically for the transport.”

There are plenty of dogs and cats at Sumter County Animal Services that still need homes. If you are interested in adopting, visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt. SCAS is also looking for foster volunteers. If you are interested in fostering, visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/foster.