Monday, April 10, 2023
Sales rep for The Villages jailed after allegedly throwing chicken wings at wife

By Staff Report
Michael Francis Audette
Robert “Robbie” Audette Jr.

A sales representative for Properties of The Villages was arrested after allegedly throwing chicken wings at his wife in a jealousy-fueled argument.

Officers were called at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 3100 block of Carter Path in the Oxford Oaks development where 39-year-old Robert “Robbie” Audette Jr. was arrested on a charge of simple assault, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Audette’s wife told officers that she and Audette had been at a party and returned home when an argument broke out over Audette’s “lover.” She claimed her husband wanted to go out and meet the other woman. Audette admitted he had received a text from another woman, but claimed she contacted him and ordered him to make his wife stop texting her. Audette said his wife was “jealous.”

Audette told his wife he was going back out “with friends” and needed money. During an argument she took his phone and Audette threw a box of takeout chicken wings at her, the report said. The wife still had sauce from the chicken wings on her neck and chin when officers arrived the home.

During the argument, the wife locked the bedroom door and hid in a closet. She used her phone to record the argument, including Audette banging on the door and using vulgar language. He demanded entry and threatened to physically harm his wife.

The couple’s baby was at home during the altercation, the report noted.

Audette was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.

