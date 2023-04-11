59.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
type here...

Man who wanted deputy’s attention fires three shots into air at Circle K

By Staff Report
Joseph Paul Bouchard
Joseph Paul Bouchard

A man who wanted a deputy’s attention fired three shots into the air at a Circle K gas station.

Joseph Paul Bouchard, 57, at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday was at the Circle K at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Sunset Harbor Road in Summerfield when he demanded the assistance of a deputy conducting a nearby traffic stop, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

When the deputy told Bouchard he needed to complete the traffic stop, Bouchard returned to his vehicle and took out a silver Taurus .22-caliber handgun and fired three shots into the air. There were people nearby, the report noted.

“Oh, now you’ll come over here,” Bouchard screamed as the deputy approached him.

Bouchard threw a pressure wash wand at the deputy, striking him in the ankle. The deputy ordered Bouchard to the ground, but he ignored the commands. The deputy twice used a stun gun on Bouchard, who fell to the concrete. He was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

Bouchard was arrested on charges of firing a weapon in a public place, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $7,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why isn’t the famous waterfall flowing?

A Village of Silver Lake resident would like to know why the waterfall is not working. She has her suspicions.

Broken seal on third window in less than three years

A resident describes problems with windows at a home that was less than three years old. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Reply to Lon Barnaby on roundabouts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident responds to a previous letter about roundabouts.

What specific New York criminal code did Trump violate?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident asks exactly what law in New York did Trump supposedly violate?

Walking to pick up the mail is a good thing

A Village of Alhambra resident responds to a Village of St. Catherine resident who complained about the daily trip to pick up the mail.

Photos