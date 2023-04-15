89.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, April 15, 2023
type here...

Village of Richmond resident continues family hole-in-one legacy

By Jordyn Pennington

A Village of Richmond resident got her first hole-in-one at the Sarasota Executive Golf Course, continuing her father’s legacy of eight holes-in-one.

Corinne Zdanuk moved to The Villages this past October with her husband Stash, their dog Annie and their cat Callie.

Not only was she new to town, but she was new to golf. Lessons taken at the Sarasota Golf Academy with female pro Maria Brooks paid off on Hole #5 earlier this month when she scored her first ever hole-in-one.

Corinne Zdanuk celebrated after getting a hole in one
Corinne Zdanuk celebrated after getting a hole-in-one.

Her husband cheered while her disbelief wore off and the fun of the moment sank in. Now, her success has spurred her to continue playing golf and score another hole-in-one.

“I love being out in nature and getting some exercise,” said Zdanuk. “(Golf is) a perfect combination of the two.”

Her father, Bruce Smith, knows this all too well. Since moving to The Villages in 2010, Smith has gotten eight holes-in-one. Much like his daughter, he was not an avid golfer until he moved and began playing over a 12-year period starting in 2012.

“Like father, like daughter,” said Smith’s wife, Debbie.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It can be hard to see the gate arms

A resident of the Grovewood Villas writes that for an aging population with eyesight challenges, the gates can be hard to see.

Positive experience at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

A Village of Liberty Park resident shares her positive experience at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Why do they not listen to us?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident wonders why the Morse family won’t listen to resident calling for the reopening of the Barnstorm Theater at Brownwood.

The whole process needs to be revamped

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Liberty Park resident agrees with a Villager who complained that the whole deed compliance process needs to be revamped.

President Trump said it, but President Biden is doing it

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says President Biden is making good on a promise made by President Trump.

Photos