Village of Richmond resident continues family hole-in-one legacy

A Village of Richmond resident got her first hole-in-one at the Sarasota Executive Golf Course, continuing her father’s legacy of eight holes-in-one.

Corinne Zdanuk moved to The Villages this past October with her husband Stash, their dog Annie and their cat Callie.

Not only was she new to town, but she was new to golf. Lessons taken at the Sarasota Golf Academy with female pro Maria Brooks paid off on Hole #5 earlier this month when she scored her first ever hole-in-one.

Her husband cheered while her disbelief wore off and the fun of the moment sank in. Now, her success has spurred her to continue playing golf and score another hole-in-one.

“I love being out in nature and getting some exercise,” said Zdanuk. “(Golf is) a perfect combination of the two.”

Her father, Bruce Smith, knows this all too well. Since moving to The Villages in 2010, Smith has gotten eight holes-in-one. Much like his daughter, he was not an avid golfer until he moved and began playing over a 12-year period starting in 2012.

“Like father, like daughter,” said Smith’s wife, Debbie.